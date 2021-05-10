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Polish Pastor Artur Pawlowski Got Arrested
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161 views • May 10, 2021
MIRRORED from : BTWN News
Watch his other videos :
"This Is How You Deal With Gestapo"-Polish Pastor Defends His Christian Church-Canada
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Polish Pastor In Canada vs Public Health Dictatorship - Defends His Church Again - Part 2
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Watch his other videos :
"This Is How You Deal With Gestapo"-Polish Pastor Defends His Christian Church-Canada
https://www.brighteon.com/35e20f8a-90f5-48b4-b55b-53ce7e74ccda
Polish Pastor In Canada vs Public Health Dictatorship - Defends His Church Again - Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/ea26e4af-c6c0-4c30-81f9-9c1c5c545237
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