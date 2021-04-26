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Polish Pastor In Canada vs Public Health Dictatorship - Defends His Church Again - Part 2
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680 views • April 26, 2021
Watch Part 1 : ""This Is How You Deal With Gestapo"-Polish Pastor Defends His Christian Church-Canada"
Polish pastor defends his Christian church during Passover and yells at Canadian police "get out, you psychopaths!:
https://www.brighteon.com/35e20f8a-90f5-48b4-b55b-53ce7e74ccda
Polish pastor defends his Christian church during Passover and yells at Canadian police "get out, you psychopaths!:
https://www.brighteon.com/35e20f8a-90f5-48b4-b55b-53ce7e74ccda
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