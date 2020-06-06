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Cómo preparar una dosis básica de Dióxido de Cloro - Andreas Kalcker
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130 views • June 06, 2020
¿Cual es la differencia entre el MMS y el Dióxido de Cloro?
Andreas Ludwig Kalcker nos muestra como preparar una dosis básica con Clorito de sodio 25% y ácido clorhídrico 4%.
ATENCIÓN!!!!!!
INFORMESE CORRECTAMENTE ANTES DE INICIAR CUALQUIER PROTOCOLO
Aunque esta dosis es básica para la mayoría de personas, puede provocar mareos en personas muy sensibles, que tendrán que iniciar el proceso con dosis menores.
Mire este video e infórmese-Gracias-
https://www.brighteon.com/def9b687-5bca-4d1e-a7b3-e8be7b5f68e9
Protocolos Genesis 2:
https://iglesiagenesis2.org/
Videos de Genesis 2 con subtítulos español:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/iglesiagenesisii
Protocolos Andreas Ludwig Kalcker:
https://andreaskalcker.com/protocolos/
Tienda Online desinfectante de agua:
https://www.dioxilife.com/es/
https://dioxnatur.com/
Preparar CDS en casa:
https://www.brighteon.com/31875613-6c23-40f3-93d3-24a9718c6f73
Documental CDS:
https://www.brighteon.com/c42c564e-f5e0-46c1-b226-2096c862e13b
Andreas Ludwig Kalcker nos muestra como preparar una dosis básica con Clorito de sodio 25% y ácido clorhídrico 4%.
ATENCIÓN!!!!!!
INFORMESE CORRECTAMENTE ANTES DE INICIAR CUALQUIER PROTOCOLO
Aunque esta dosis es básica para la mayoría de personas, puede provocar mareos en personas muy sensibles, que tendrán que iniciar el proceso con dosis menores.
Mire este video e infórmese-Gracias-
https://www.brighteon.com/def9b687-5bca-4d1e-a7b3-e8be7b5f68e9
Protocolos Genesis 2:
https://iglesiagenesis2.org/
Videos de Genesis 2 con subtítulos español:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/iglesiagenesisii
Protocolos Andreas Ludwig Kalcker:
https://andreaskalcker.com/protocolos/
Tienda Online desinfectante de agua:
https://www.dioxilife.com/es/
https://dioxnatur.com/
Preparar CDS en casa:
https://www.brighteon.com/31875613-6c23-40f3-93d3-24a9718c6f73
Documental CDS:
https://www.brighteon.com/c42c564e-f5e0-46c1-b226-2096c862e13b
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