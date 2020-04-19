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Documental MMS - CDS - Dióxido de Cloro - (Subtílulos español)
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362 views • April 19, 2020
"The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing."- Edmund Burke
Quantum Leap
The documentary is about a small group of individuals who have done something extraordinary.
Español:
"Lo único necesario para que el mal triunfe es que las personas buenas no hagan nada" - Edmund Burke
Quantum Leap
El documental trata de un pequeño grupo de individuos que han hecho algo extraordinario.
Canal Genesis 2 en Brighteton con videos subtitulados al español:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/iglesiagenesisii
Protocolos Genesis 2:
https://iglesiagenesis2.org/
Como preparar Dióxido de Cloro:
https://www.brighteon.com/dfe0ac44-9033-459e-91e7-63b220b6477e
Como preparar CDS:
https://www.brighteon.com/31875613-6c23-40f3-93d3-24a9718c6f73
Protocolos Andreas Ludwig Kalcker and how to make CDS:
https://andreaskalcker.com/protocolos/
Tienda Online desinfectante de agua:
https://www.dioxilife.com/es/
https://dioxnatur.com/
Quantum Leap
The documentary is about a small group of individuals who have done something extraordinary.
Español:
"Lo único necesario para que el mal triunfe es que las personas buenas no hagan nada" - Edmund Burke
Quantum Leap
El documental trata de un pequeño grupo de individuos que han hecho algo extraordinario.
Canal Genesis 2 en Brighteton con videos subtitulados al español:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/iglesiagenesisii
Protocolos Genesis 2:
https://iglesiagenesis2.org/
Como preparar Dióxido de Cloro:
https://www.brighteon.com/dfe0ac44-9033-459e-91e7-63b220b6477e
Como preparar CDS:
https://www.brighteon.com/31875613-6c23-40f3-93d3-24a9718c6f73
Protocolos Andreas Ludwig Kalcker and how to make CDS:
https://andreaskalcker.com/protocolos/
Tienda Online desinfectante de agua:
https://www.dioxilife.com/es/
https://dioxnatur.com/
Keywords
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