Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]---Also in same category:Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]--Source:9 Crater Earth: We did land on the Moon, but not the way you think!145,915 views Mar 27, 2019'The whole spaceprogram seen on a bigger earth. A completely different story, full of Lies.''Our world is enormous. Human giants would need such a huge world to live on.Our mountains are human giants turned to stone. You can see their faces still.Some are pregnant and you can see the babies in their mothers wombs.Our history is bizarre to say the least...At least in comparison to what we have been told. Good video...thanks.--10 Crater Earth: Ice Age map , confirming Flat Earth48,344 views Apr 12, 2019--11 Crater Earth: The Scams of Renaissance Cartography40,406 views May 13, 2019'How Renaissance tricked us into the little ball earth.If you want to see the map of Hereford:--12 Crater Earth: The Vikings were Jews46,052 views May 20, 2019'The Vikings came from the promissed land and were talking yiddish.Now you understand the importance of Israel.'--Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God GevlamsteCrater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 viewsAlso:Scheldewindeke, BelgiumScheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, BelgiumAbout Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984