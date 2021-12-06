© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
Follow
0
Share
Report
79 views • December 06, 2021
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/a0e66bd9-33eb-4fd0-9b1c-2e083d2ca7e9
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7wKooi58kUF/
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8VgRhFLxEIu/
Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRTWV5PJupjR/
--
Source:
9 Crater Earth: We did land on the Moon, but not the way you think!
145,915 views Mar 27, 2019
https://youtu.be/en0xBwrpygc
'The whole spaceprogram seen on a bigger earth. A completely different story, full of Lies.'
'Our world is enormous. Human giants would need such a huge world to live on.
Our mountains are human giants turned to stone. You can see their faces still.
Some are pregnant and you can see the babies in their mothers wombs.
Our history is bizarre to say the least...
At least in comparison to what we have been told. Good video...thanks.
--
10 Crater Earth: Ice Age map , confirming Flat Earth
48,344 views Apr 12, 2019
https://youtu.be/lJ4voCoqckU
--
11 Crater Earth: The Scams of Renaissance Cartography
40,406 views May 13, 2019
https://youtu.be/p1xIfrvBr9c
'How Renaissance tricked us into the little ball earth.
If you want to see the map of Hereford:
http://historiacartarum.org/omeka/neatline/fullscreen/john-mandeville-and-the-hereford-map
--
12 Crater Earth: The Vikings were Jews
46,052 views May 20, 2019
https://youtu.be/Z6jnYyEqSfY
'The Vikings came from the promissed land and were talking yiddish.
Now you understand the importance of Israel.'
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
Also:
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/a0e66bd9-33eb-4fd0-9b1c-2e083d2ca7e9
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7wKooi58kUF/
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8VgRhFLxEIu/
Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRTWV5PJupjR/
--
Source:
9 Crater Earth: We did land on the Moon, but not the way you think!
145,915 views Mar 27, 2019
https://youtu.be/en0xBwrpygc
'The whole spaceprogram seen on a bigger earth. A completely different story, full of Lies.'
'Our world is enormous. Human giants would need such a huge world to live on.
Our mountains are human giants turned to stone. You can see their faces still.
Some are pregnant and you can see the babies in their mothers wombs.
Our history is bizarre to say the least...
At least in comparison to what we have been told. Good video...thanks.
--
10 Crater Earth: Ice Age map , confirming Flat Earth
48,344 views Apr 12, 2019
https://youtu.be/lJ4voCoqckU
--
11 Crater Earth: The Scams of Renaissance Cartography
40,406 views May 13, 2019
https://youtu.be/p1xIfrvBr9c
'How Renaissance tricked us into the little ball earth.
If you want to see the map of Hereford:
http://historiacartarum.org/omeka/neatline/fullscreen/john-mandeville-and-the-hereford-map
--
12 Crater Earth: The Vikings were Jews
46,052 views May 20, 2019
https://youtu.be/Z6jnYyEqSfY
'The Vikings came from the promissed land and were talking yiddish.
Now you understand the importance of Israel.'
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
Also:
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.