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Stew Peter and Karen Kingston Video 3 Patent 10 703 789 B2
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208 views • November 03, 2021
Injectable Computing Obedience Platform/ or
Delivery system of the bio-weapon- AI technology
Video 3 Patent 10 703 789 B2
The want us to be reconstructed as AI. and they will be in control, we will own nothing and according to them Be Happy...
They want you dead and here's how they are doing it.
Original video
https://www.brighteon.com/3a2eea7e-618c-4244-b172-59bab8accf3e
God Bless you all.
Delivery system of the bio-weapon- AI technology
Video 3 Patent 10 703 789 B2
The want us to be reconstructed as AI. and they will be in control, we will own nothing and according to them Be Happy...
They want you dead and here's how they are doing it.
Original video
https://www.brighteon.com/3a2eea7e-618c-4244-b172-59bab8accf3e
God Bless you all.
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