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S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME II [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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53 views • November 15, 2020
The long-awaited release of the 1991 "Connor O'Ryan" testimony. An in-depth 3 Volume documentary by
Under-Appreciated Science Productions
featuring
Wendelle C. Stevens
with special guest speakers
Robert O. Dean
"Connor O'Ryan"
Gem Cox
and featuring testimony by
Bill Uhouse
Bob Lazar
Steve Wilson
Richard Boylan
Richard Hoagland
Phil Schneider
John Lear
and
Jim Dilettoso
We will let you know it all...
This six and one half hour long film was finished in late
September 2009 after many long months of work by Rick Keefe. This documentary contains the first ever wide release of the Connor O'Ryan testimony, detailing the specifics of the above top secret laboratory installation within Area 51 known as S-4.
Connor O'Ryan is the pseudonym of an S-4 sentry who defected, and approached Wendelle Stevens in the fall of 1991 and gave testimony as to the activities of certain high officials at the S-4 facility. S-4 rests inside the edge of the Papoose mountains that lay alongside the dry Papoose Lake. S-4 is located just a few miles southwest of the infamous Groom Lake Naval Air Base, for which Area 51 is most famous. However, S-4 is likely an even more secluded and guarded base than Groom Lake.
This documentary presents the testimonies and circumstantial evidence regarding the highest extreme of classified secret activities of U.S. Navy scientists, engineers, guards, assassins, and certain government leaders and corporate executives that are conducting special ops missions and advanced experiments involving dangerous elements and energy sources out of the view of congressional oversight and public watchdogs.
As well, it appears that a select clique of individuals, organizations, and corporations are profiting handsomely through seeding captured alien technology that has been back-engineered at S-4, then introduced into our society through companies of their choosing, rewarding those "in the know" handsomely, if not illegally, and unethically stunting the spread of this science to the world at large, choosing to keep it secret in order to benefit themselves financially and to promote their aspirations of greater power."
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME I [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/56af3288-f208-45a1-b89b-d4e4acdfa547
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME II [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dfc0f8a6-801e-4862-a8ae-834c58185150
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME III [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ba228029-618e-47fe-95ed-434ad8d31432
UFO Hypotheses
http://ufohypotheses.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Under-Appreciated Science Productions
featuring
Wendelle C. Stevens
with special guest speakers
Robert O. Dean
"Connor O'Ryan"
Gem Cox
and featuring testimony by
Bill Uhouse
Bob Lazar
Steve Wilson
Richard Boylan
Richard Hoagland
Phil Schneider
John Lear
and
Jim Dilettoso
We will let you know it all...
This six and one half hour long film was finished in late
September 2009 after many long months of work by Rick Keefe. This documentary contains the first ever wide release of the Connor O'Ryan testimony, detailing the specifics of the above top secret laboratory installation within Area 51 known as S-4.
Connor O'Ryan is the pseudonym of an S-4 sentry who defected, and approached Wendelle Stevens in the fall of 1991 and gave testimony as to the activities of certain high officials at the S-4 facility. S-4 rests inside the edge of the Papoose mountains that lay alongside the dry Papoose Lake. S-4 is located just a few miles southwest of the infamous Groom Lake Naval Air Base, for which Area 51 is most famous. However, S-4 is likely an even more secluded and guarded base than Groom Lake.
This documentary presents the testimonies and circumstantial evidence regarding the highest extreme of classified secret activities of U.S. Navy scientists, engineers, guards, assassins, and certain government leaders and corporate executives that are conducting special ops missions and advanced experiments involving dangerous elements and energy sources out of the view of congressional oversight and public watchdogs.
As well, it appears that a select clique of individuals, organizations, and corporations are profiting handsomely through seeding captured alien technology that has been back-engineered at S-4, then introduced into our society through companies of their choosing, rewarding those "in the know" handsomely, if not illegally, and unethically stunting the spread of this science to the world at large, choosing to keep it secret in order to benefit themselves financially and to promote their aspirations of greater power."
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME I [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/56af3288-f208-45a1-b89b-d4e4acdfa547
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME II [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dfc0f8a6-801e-4862-a8ae-834c58185150
S4 INFORMERS: VOLUME III [2009] - UFO HYPOTHESES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ba228029-618e-47fe-95ed-434ad8d31432
UFO Hypotheses
http://ufohypotheses.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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