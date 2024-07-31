© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Extraordinary New Video
* Identification of off-axis iron sights on patsy’s rifle points to single shooter theory.
* Explains different sounding rifle reports for rounds 1-3 vs. 4-8.
* Explains brass ejection variance.
* Question remains re: how rifle functioned with rear sight potentially blocking ejection port.
* Does not explain why Secret Service took 16 seconds for counter-fire.
The full episode is linked below.
Health Ranger Report | Brighteon Broadcast News (31 July 2024)
https://www.brighteon.com/live/053f7a45-5d28-4f23-9dfe-d92080c91a34
https://rumble.com/v596w63-bbn-july-31-2024-single-shooter-theory-gains-steam....html