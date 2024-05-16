ALLPOWERS SP035 200W Portable Solar Panel UNBOXING & Review #wisebuyreviews

https://amzn.to/3JssbUh - ALLPOWERS SP035 200W Portable Solar Panel Charger Monocrystalline Foldable Solar Panel Kit with MC-4 Output Solar Power Battery for RV Solar Generator Outdoor Camping Off Grid Van - AFFILIATE LINK





【HIGHER CONVERSION RATE】ALLPOWERS 200W foldable monocrystalline solar panel has high conversion efficiency, which is up to 24%. 200W foldable solar panel generates more energy and perform better than conventional solar panels in any weather.

【ETFE MARITIAL】Made with advanced laminated technology and long-lasting ETFE material on the surface, ALLPOWERS 200W foldable solar charger is more durable and scratch-resistant. It is IP67 water resistant that will protect from high pressure water jets from any direction.

【LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE】ALLPOWERS 200W portable solar panel is lightweight , portable, foldable and flexible( folded Size: 20.67*21.06 inch, net weight: only 11.02lb). Adjustable kickstands make it easy to install and adjust its angle for better sunlight absorption. The handle makes it easy to carry outdoor for camping or RV.

【COMPATIBLE AND WIDELY USED】ALLPOWERS 200W monocrystalline solar panel with MC-4 Output(25A max) is compatible with most solar generator/portable power station on the market. The portable solar panel includes different size of connectors( MC-4 to Anderson, MC-4 to DC cable) for ALLPOWERS portable generator,such as 606wh and 1500wh.

【WHAT YOU GET】ALLPOWERS 200W foldable monocrystalline solar panel, MC-4 to Anderson cable, MC-4 to DC cable, 5 laptop connectors, User Manual, 18 months warrantee and friendly customer service.





BRIGHTEON VERSION

https://www.brighteon.com/df23e78e-1292-4fe4-a70e-14c0cd6bbc3a

YOUTUBE VERSION

https://youtu.be/Zqs-CPRUcvs