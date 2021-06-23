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Why There are Magnetic Particles in Vaccines & Meat - The Sound YOU Hear - This Is Why!
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1101 views • June 23, 2021
Now we know why there's magnetic particles in the vaccine, in meat, and everyone is acting mind controlled by the media, after Trump shutdown Chinese 5G cell towers...
https://www.brighteon.com/0ee14556-fd9c-4f87-845b-401e97b02ced
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/063858e9-ea71-4bfc-9e74-1976fb119eed
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/359b396c-75aa-48a9-aba7-cc14228139b7
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bb2ec7e3-6edd-4659-9a4a-7485111b1942
https://www.brighteon.com/5364ed74-2231-4b0b-a48d-ecb62b129f23
https://www.brighteon.com/0ee14556-fd9c-4f87-845b-401e97b02ced
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/063858e9-ea71-4bfc-9e74-1976fb119eed
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/359b396c-75aa-48a9-aba7-cc14228139b7
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bb2ec7e3-6edd-4659-9a4a-7485111b1942
https://www.brighteon.com/5364ed74-2231-4b0b-a48d-ecb62b129f23
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