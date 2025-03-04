© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EU Commission to raise $157 billion for Ukraine's air defenses and weapons
Ursula von der Leyen also proposed an $840 billion rearmament plan and called for a 1.5% increase in defense spending for member states.
I posted a little longer video of Ursula on this, this morning:
