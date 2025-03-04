Open Up Your Wallets, Eurobros!

Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen made several statements regarding defense spending and support for Kiev. Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen refused to answer questions from reporters after her word salad on increasing Europe's defense spending.

Key points:

➡️She proposes creating a new mechanism to significantly speed up and increase military aid to Ukraine.

➡️A plan to increase EU defense spending by 1.5% of GDP.

➡️€150 billion in loans for EU countries to fund defense expenditures.

🐻 But for anyone familiar with how the EU operates, her words are a clear sign that it's all just a big nothingburger.

Adding from Rybar:

The European Union is taking a military turn📝

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to urgently arm the EU member states.

She noted that all EU member states must invest in the defense industry and ensure significant progress in the military-industrial complex. Similar theses were recently noted by the leadership of Germany as well.

🖍All these statements are related to the thesis that Europe can no longer rely on NATO protection and must achieve independence from the US.

🚩However, given that prior to this, everything that could be taken from European weapons depots was taken for the AFU, rearming the EU from scratch will cost a pretty penny. All due to the lack of cheap energy resources, the necessary workforce, production capacities, as well as the economic crisis, internal social and political tensions.

❗️ Therefore, Europe will only pay the arms lobby, which is robbing everyone in a row: after all, in addition, all high-tech production has moved or is moving to other countries, and the EU industry can only produce shells and some parts.

Adding:

The Italian prime minister said she had rejected an offer from Paris and London to send Italian troops to Ukraine as part of a European force.

"In my opinion, this is a very difficult thing to implement, I am not sure about its effectiveness, that is why we said that we will not send Italian soldiers to Ukraine"

Adding:

EU leadership is behind Romanian prosecutor's decision to bring charges against Georgescu - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

Ursula von der Leyen demanded that the authorities in Bucharest not allow him to participate in the elections in May and threatened to restrict the country's access to EU funds if the representative of "non-systemic forces" continues to participate in the campaign.

Following the attack on Georgescu, new attempts by Europeans to suppress dissent in the EU can be predicted, the Foreign Intelligence Service noted.



