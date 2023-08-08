Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 4 – THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION

Hoax or Truth? Anti-Semitic or not? Let’s find out through ancient documents, revealing the true identity of the Protocols and its author(s). They show us a future so chilling, so evil, this episode will send shivers down your spine.Their old words combined with everyday pictures will shock you to the core. Do we have time left before they reach their final goal: absolute world dominance and a One World Government, a New World Order in which their King – ‘the King of Kings’ – will be crowned on the throne of Zion (Jerusalem) to rule the world forever
Next: Part 05 – THE CABAL’S EVIL ENGINE: THE UN
https://www.brighteon.com/ee928d79-7018-430b-9bcb-ee7f6dfe7a58
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music by Alexander Nakarada, Chopin
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.