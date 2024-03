YELLOW BOARDS

THIS IMAGE WAS TAKEN EXACTLY ONE MINUTE AFTER I LEFT THE SCENE OF THE PROTEST ON THE TYNE BRIDGE A FEW MONTHS AGO.

I ARRIVED AT THE BRIDGE 14:45HRS IN GOOD SPIRITS AND LEFT 15:15HRS IN A FOUL MOOD WHEN I AND 3 OTHERS COULD NOT FIND THIS YELLOW BOARD SHOWN. MITCH, JOOLS, AND RON HELPED ME THUMB THROUGH ABOUT 50 BOARDS WE ALL CHECKED THE CARDBOARD BOXES AND NON OF US COULD FIND MY BOARD AFTER HALF AN HOUR OF SEARCHING. I MYSELF DID CHECK WITH GREAT ATTENTION FROM RIGHT TO LEFT ALL THE BOXES PRESENT FOUR TIMES, MY BOARDS WERE NOT THERE.

IT SUDDENLY APPEARS AS IF FROM NO WHERE LITERALLY SECONDS AFTER I DEPARTED FROM THE BRIDGE. ( I WAS SENT TIME STAMPED IMAGE)



WHEN I STEPPED OFF METRO THE WOMAN APPEARS IN IMAGE SAYS IN AN AWFUL PATRONISING VOICE ARE YOU ALL RIGHT? I TOLD HER YES IM WELL ARE YOU ALL RIGHT?

SHE MUST HAVE HEARD ABOUT MY CHAGRIN/COMPLAINTS TO MITCH NOT BRINGING MY BOARDS DOWN TO YORK THE WEEK BEFORE.

I LEFT FURIOUS TOLD MITCH I WOULD NEVER ATTEND AGAIN FOR HE HAD FAILED TO BRING BOARDS MENTIONED TO THE BRIDGE. MITCH THE LEADER HAS WENT PUBLIC SAYING HE DOES NOT THINK CHEMTRAILS ARE AN ISSUE.

THE SELF APPOINTED LEADER OF THE GROUP MITCH ( WHO APPEARED FROM NO WHERE AND NO ONE KNOWS WHERE HE CAME FROM) AND TOOK FULL CONTROL OF WHAT BOARDS SHOULD BE DISPLAYED.

I HAD GREAT FEEDBACK FROM THE PUBLIC ON MANY OCCASSIONS. WHEN I MYSELF HELD THIS BOARD UP PREVIOULSY AT THIS VERY LOCATION. IE ONE POSITIVE INSTANCE A GENTLEMEN PASSED BY IN A CAR AND NOTICED MY SIGN. HE PULLED UP SAFELY AROUND THE CORNER AND TOLD ME HE WAS BEING CHARGED £12.50 A DAY TO ENTER NEWCASTLE CITY CENTRE, BECAUSE OF THE CITYS (CAZ) CLEAN AIR ZONE TAX. HE WENT ON TO TELL ME HE WAS IN FEAR OF LOSING HIS JOB BECAUSE OF THE TAX AND HE WAS UNABLE TO PAY ANY MORE MONEYS FOR IT WAS NOT COST EFFECTIVE TO GO TO WORK ANY MORE.

HE TOOK MY OWN PICTURE OF MYSELF HOLDING THIS BOARD WITH HIS PHONE AND TOLD ME HE WAS GOING TO THE CAZ TO COMPLIAIN (HIS FRIENDS TOLD HIM IT WAS A FRAUDULANT TAX AND HE SHOULD NOT PAY IT) I TOLD HIM TO GOOGLE TWO DOCUMENTERIES THE DIMMING AND FRANKENSKIES FOR RESEACH PURPOSES. I SAID GREAT AND IT WAS OK FOR HIM TO SHOW THEM THE PICTURE FOR I WAS ALREADY TARGETED BY MI5.

I SPILLED THE BEANS AND TOLD HIM THE CLIMATE DOES CHANGE AND ITS THE SEASONS SPRING, SUMMER, AUTUMN, AND WINTER. AND I POINTED TO THE SKY BEING CHEMBOMBED ABOVE THE CHEMS WERE DRIPPING DOWN AND I SAID THERE LOOK SEE THE AIR CRAPPER ABOVE DUMPING CHEMS RIGHT ABOVE IT WAS AN EMERATS COMMERCIAL JET SPRAYING FROM LOW ALT. TOLD HIM THEY WERE THE CLIMATE CHANGERS BLOTTING OUT THE SUN MAKING IT COLD AND DARK AGAIN.

I ALSO TOLD HIM I HAD COMPLAINED MANY TIMES TO THE POLICE SPECIFICALLY THE HIGH COMMAND VANESSA JARDINE 7288 THE CHIEF CON STABLE ABOUT THE CLIMATE CHANGER JETS, AND HAD EVEN CONTACTED SPECIAL BRANCH SCOTLAND YARD AND HAD INFORMED THEM OF A GRANDIOUS FRAUD (AND DEMOCIDE) TO THE SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE. (SFO)

TROUBLE AT YELLOW BOARDS STARTED AT A PROTEST IN YORK WHEN MITCH ONLY BROUGHT 12 BOARDS DOWN TO YORK. HE COMPLAINED THAT THE COBBLED STREETS CAUSED THE TROLLEY TO WOBBLE TOO MUCH AND IT WAS TOO DIFFICULT TO MANOEUVRE BY HIMESELF.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR ALL THE BOARDS NOT TO BE BROUGHT TO PROTESTS. I VOLUNTEERED MANY TIMES TO HELP HIM TRANSPORT CARRY BOARDS AND IF I WAS UNABLE TO HELP ALL HE HAD TO DO WAS TO ASK FOR HELP AND HE WOULD HAVE THE HELP FROM ANY ONE WITHIN THE YELLOW BOARDS MOVEMENT. PROBLEM IS MITCH NEVER ASKED FOR ASSITANCE EVEN THOUGH HE IS THE LEADER. I TOLD HIM IM A REGULAR AT BOARDS SO CAN PROMISE TO HELP WITH GETTING ALL BOARDS TO PROTESTS.

MITCH ( IS FOREIGN LOOKING AND MENTIONS THE HOLOCAUST A LOT CLAIMING THE VAXED WILL DIE AND IT WILL BE A SECOND GENOCIDE ) MADE UP LIES ABOUT MYSELF SAID I HAD KICKED OFF FOR NO REASON AT YORK PROTEST HE SAID I HAD TOLD HIM VACCINTED INJURED BOARDS ARE YESTERDAYS NEWS INFRONT OF VACCINATED INJURED PEOPLE.

THERE WAS MUSIC BLARRING FROM NEAR BY SPEAKERS AND NO VACCINATED INJURED WERE WITHIN EARSHOT OF WHAT I WAS SAYING TO MITCH.

THIS IMAGE APPEARS ON TELEGRAM I SEE IT ABOUT 6PM THEY WERE ALL MAKING OUT THAT I MUST BE DERANGED AND THE BOARD HAD BEEN THERE ALL ALONG. ADMIN MITCH BLOCKS ME FROM FREEDOM REBELS ABOOT THE TOON ON TELEGRAM WHEN I STATED THIS WAS A SET UP.

NO LIE CAN LIVE FOREVER! MANY WHO DID NOT BELIEVE MY ACCOUNTS HAVE SPOKEN TO MYSELF AND OTHERS AND SOME HAVE EVEN APOLOGISED TO MYSELF PERSONALLY FOR NOT BELIEVING MY STORY ON THE EVENTS THAT TRANSPIRED

ON SATURDAY 9 MARCH YELLOW BOARDS MISSING/CENSORED FROM PROTEST AT MONUMENT, NOT JUST MY OWN BUT STEVES HE PAID FOR 8 CHEMTRAIL YELLOW BOARDS AND NEVER SEES THEM AND DOES NOT KNOW WHERE THEY ARE.

I HAVE ASKED THE GROUP TO RETURN MY YELLOW BOARDS. THIS MITCH HAS NOT DONE SO. THEY ARE MY OWN PROPERTY NOT HIS. I HAVE TOLD OTHERS THAT MY YELLOW BOARDS THAT WILL HAD BETTER BE RETURNED AND FUTURE YELLOW BOARDS PRINTED WILL BE TAKEN BACK TO MY OWN HOME FOR SAFE KEEPING.

UNFORTUNTALY YELLOW BOARD ATTENDENCE HAS BEEN DESTROYED BY MITCH, I THINK PURPOSELY