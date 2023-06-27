Vax Has Simian Green Monkey Virus (SV40) Promoter. SV40 Causing Cancer Explosion? Deep Dive with McKernen.

Deep Dive. Kevin McKernen and Jessica Rose Talk Contaminated COVID Products and Green Monkey Virus (SV40 Promoter)



DIY Detox Info at https://www.brighteon.com/watch/29177a0c-2e10-4c58-afca-060d6c86a723?index=1

"Microbiologist Kevin McKernan and his team recently discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID shots."

FULL VIDEO Contamination of mRNA COVID Products. Childrens Health Defense. Shocking - What’s really in the COVID mRNA bivalent vaccines? https://rumble.com/v2ekgwu-contamination-of-mrna-covid-products.html

More from Jessica Rose, PhD at https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd

FULL ARTICLE https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/06/26/sv40-promoter-mrna-covid-shots.aspx

DETOX. There are tons of good detox methods for BOTH covid/variants and vaccine injury including: Ivermectin, Sweet Wormwood (Artemisia Annua), Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide and many more....

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/29177a0c-2e10-4c58-afca-060d6c86a723?index=1

And

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vortex303

"In the video above, Jessica Rose, Ph.D., interviews microbiologist Kevin McKernan on “Good Morning CHD.” McKernan’s team recently discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID shots, which, for decades, have been suspected of causing cancer in humans."

"Equally, if not more, troubling, these DNA contaminants also can alter the human genome. As explained by McKernan, genomic sequencing involves reading the letters of the genome, A, T, C and G, which make up the DNA code. Both DNA and RNA can be sequenced in this manner."

"DNA can be likened to a copy of the hard drive of your cell, while RNA is like your task manager, dictating the software program being run in a given moment."

More content like this at: www.EnergyMe333.com



