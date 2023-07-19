ICYMI...Mike Adams: TEN things that will happen when the USA launches a GROUND WAR against Russia (Extracted from Brighteon Broadcast News, July 17, 2023

I have 10 things that are going to happen because it's very clear that Joe Biden and the State Department and these other lunatics, they are desperately trying to cause to kind of kick off World War Three with Russia. They're going to do everything they can. You know, false flag, anything. Throw troops over there. Maybe a nuclear bomb? Who knows what? [Video PDF Transcript Link Below]

Point #1. The US is ill prepared for War

Point #2. People are going to panic buy survival supplies

Point #3. Government will use war as the next crisis to demand that you give up your liberty

Point #4. The 2024 election will be indefinitely postponed

Point #5. They will print money

Point #6. Aggressive censorship of anyone who criticizes the war or criticizes the Biden administration

Point #7. All opposing media voices will be outlawed and de platformed

Point #8. The supply chain will collapse

Point #9. Food rationing will begin

Point #10. Banks are going to freeze assets or limit withdrawals

VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION:

Read PDF 👉🔗 https://mega.nz/file/idYGgbxR#xH-CyW-P1Ly9xT0klKydwM8hp269xycO8is9yNWLPWA

Video Source: Brighteon Broadcast News, July 17, 2023

https://www.brighteon.com/412c1656-058c-41a7-8467-554359dd1802















