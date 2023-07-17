Create New Account
Brighteon Broadcast News, July 17, 2023 - TEN things that will happen when the USA launches a GROUND WAR against Russia
0:00 Intro

3:51 Depopulation

7:23 Child Sex Trafficking

10:03 WWIII

48:11 Interview with Paul Hutchinson


- Kamala Harris openly calls for "population reduction" in scripted speech
- Says that depopulation is necessary for "clean air" and "clean water"
- Sound of Freedom film hits $83 million in revenue (and growing)
- Biden and the West are calling up military reserves to prepare for GROUND WAR with #Russia
- Some US Army units are receiving official notices to prepare to deploy
- Biden needs World War III to cancel the 2024 election and declare a military dictatorship
- Prepare for government to seize production, factories, food, refineries and more
- World war will result in criminalizing all speech that opposes the Biden regime
- Food #rationing will begin, and the government will determine what you are allowed to buy
- Banks will freeze accounts or sharply limit withdrawals
- Smart people are preparing now, in advance of the world war PANIC to buy supplies
- Full interview with Sound of Freedom executive producer Paul Hutchinson


