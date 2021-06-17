Tavistock, Dictadura sin lágrimas

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Documental sobre la historia del Instituto Tavistock, institución cuyo papel en la creación del Nuevo Orden Mundial es fundamental. Escrito, editado y dirigido por German Mairen. Narrador: Carlos Arenas. Año 2013
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