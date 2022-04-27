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Hugo Talks: The Satanic FakeStream MainStream Media Roundup! [26.04.2022]
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142 views • April 27, 2022
Note: I wrote this comment/question under the video to Hugo:
Hey Hugo, here you show a picture of Dr Tom Cowan and refeer to the video New Video @ Hugotalks com / TRUMP'S NEW AGE DOCTORS, were there are no pictures af Dr Tom Cowan... Don't you trust Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andrew Kaufman?
New Video @ Hugotalks com / TRUMP'S NEW AGE DOCTORS
18,444 views Apr 19, 2022
https://youtu.be/T4QaOAjKgyA
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Hugo Talks: 'It could be a glitch, but I'm getting emails from people who are not being able to comment on YT posts, and not being able to see replies? You can always comment at the hugotalks.com website for this video at https://hugotalks.com/2022/04/26/fakestream-media-roundup-hugo-talks/'
7,168 Views apr 26, 2022
Hugo Talks
https://youtu.be/ApAKg8OTGy4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQhqoFYPTqDea9TyrqMhrQ
Hey Hugo, here you show a picture of Dr Tom Cowan and refeer to the video New Video @ Hugotalks com / TRUMP'S NEW AGE DOCTORS, were there are no pictures af Dr Tom Cowan... Don't you trust Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andrew Kaufman?
New Video @ Hugotalks com / TRUMP'S NEW AGE DOCTORS
18,444 views Apr 19, 2022
https://youtu.be/T4QaOAjKgyA
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Hugo Talks: 'It could be a glitch, but I'm getting emails from people who are not being able to comment on YT posts, and not being able to see replies? You can always comment at the hugotalks.com website for this video at https://hugotalks.com/2022/04/26/fakestream-media-roundup-hugo-talks/'
7,168 Views apr 26, 2022
Hugo Talks
https://youtu.be/ApAKg8OTGy4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQhqoFYPTqDea9TyrqMhrQ
Keywords
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