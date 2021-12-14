© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German police arrested Santa Claus for not wearing a mask.
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • December 14, 2021
1. German police arrested Santa Claus for not wearing a mask at a Christmas market, surreal footage shows.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/santa-claus-arrested-by-german-police-for-not-wearing-mask/
2. Laura-Lynn Thompson and Dr. Bryan Ardis discuss Dr. Fauci's track record. Anthony Fauci is the "Greatest Serial Killer in American History"
https://www.brighteon.com/80d1744a-0808-4701-99d2-39b163abcbb1
3. New normal: Dead babies, vaxxed moms delivering injured, dead babies
https://www.brighteon.com/ee3748e9-e61b-438d-895e-dce8134b9b45
4. AFTER INTERNET BLACKOUTS, NWO CAN USE VAXED MILITARY WITHOUT MEDIA FALLOUT, MAX IGAN CROWHOUSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g06uHHCstFiy/
5. This Canadian doctor Nagase tried and accomplished saving lives with ivermectin when he treated C19 patients. The "masters" ruling this agenda were not happy how he managed to save them with these treatments instead of the drugs and ventilators.
https://www.brighteon.com/3766b0d0-f723-4b92-ac17-af16ba9fe9f2
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/santa-claus-arrested-by-german-police-for-not-wearing-mask/
2. Laura-Lynn Thompson and Dr. Bryan Ardis discuss Dr. Fauci's track record. Anthony Fauci is the "Greatest Serial Killer in American History"
https://www.brighteon.com/80d1744a-0808-4701-99d2-39b163abcbb1
3. New normal: Dead babies, vaxxed moms delivering injured, dead babies
https://www.brighteon.com/ee3748e9-e61b-438d-895e-dce8134b9b45
4. AFTER INTERNET BLACKOUTS, NWO CAN USE VAXED MILITARY WITHOUT MEDIA FALLOUT, MAX IGAN CROWHOUSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g06uHHCstFiy/
5. This Canadian doctor Nagase tried and accomplished saving lives with ivermectin when he treated C19 patients. The "masters" ruling this agenda were not happy how he managed to save them with these treatments instead of the drugs and ventilators.
https://www.brighteon.com/3766b0d0-f723-4b92-ac17-af16ba9fe9f2
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.