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DR.NAGASE WHISTLEBLOWER DOCTOR FROM CANADA & THE IVERMECTIN COVERUP
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52 views • December 13, 2021
This Canadian doctor tried and accomplished saving lives with ivermectin when he treated C19 patients. The "masters" ruling this agenda were not happy how he managed to save them with these treatments instead of the drugs and vents. He wants to tell all of Canada the truth about the big pharma agenda ruling over the hospitals and this crime against humanity.
SIGN!! MP LEGIT petition that must be seen in parliament to stop the ivermectin cover up. MP petition- ALL CANADIAN”S PLEASE SIGN :https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3588 and more information at: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/petition-to-make-ivermectin-widely-available-for-covid-19-treatment-in-canada-now-open-for-signatures/?fbclid=IwAR1udmQiVp_CLXDHqGlGQtpu_Wa28pQd_z_6Jqif0FAIL6S8YgRSunOf9AQ
My show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
SIGN!! MP LEGIT petition that must be seen in parliament to stop the ivermectin cover up. MP petition- ALL CANADIAN”S PLEASE SIGN :https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3588 and more information at: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/petition-to-make-ivermectin-widely-available-for-covid-19-treatment-in-canada-now-open-for-signatures/?fbclid=IwAR1udmQiVp_CLXDHqGlGQtpu_Wa28pQd_z_6Jqif0FAIL6S8YgRSunOf9AQ
My show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
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