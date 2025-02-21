BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get ready?　- the absolute basis collapses / 絶対的な基盤が崩壊する -
Be prepared
89 views • 2 months ago

フォートノックスへ

https://x.com/aki79486036/status/1892772420987039869



パンドラの箱を開ける

https://x.com/mikangumo/status/1892419535241728001



トランプ大統領「フォートノックスに行き金を確認する」

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wjFFyUfJnCs



イーロン・マスクは、フォートノックスの金の埋蔵量を巡るライブストリーミングを示唆した。

Elon Musk hints at live-streaming a walkthrough of Fort Knox’s gold reserve.



マドモアゼル愛 氏

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlIKxBLgOHU


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

ネサラゲサラ(NESARAGESARA)

Foxニュースは、DOGEが大規模な詐欺と無駄遣い、つまり本来行くべきではないところに送られたお金を発見したことを受けて、次のステップはアメリカの納税者への多額の返金であると認めている。

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1891650381249200341


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊

ヴァチカンから押収した金塊のごく一部

https://x.com/Rie52656750/status/1356504286776098816



観ておいた方が良いことX ～ 10日間の初め / 多くの裁判

https://www.brighteon.com/0919459c-9a5c-4da5-81f4-3cdc2a21db76



https://x.com/NotOpCue/status/1724322854508855514



♯大暴落　　　　♯世界経済崩壊　　　　♯金本位制

