観ておいた方が良いことX ～ 10日間の初め / 多くの裁判
https://twitter.com/JackStr42679640/status/1724264876993122477


１０日間の初めのシーン？この人物の軍事裁判、刑執行から全てありのまま。

「私は＊＊＊です。あなたは私にこの様なことをすることはできません」

「もう終わったんだ」

https://twitter.com/tobikingu/status/1721015808439279891

https://twitter.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1704284367172915638


名声のため、あるいは個人的欲求を満たすために多くの人物がそれらに関わりました。

https://twitter.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/1714687194563248261


https://twitter.com/cetinlimonboy/status/1723899761118662924?t=fXpibvmEWt4_qzggw8FLaA&s=03



