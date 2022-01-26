Dr Jennifer Daniels - Trying to FIX Things that Aren't Broken will Do More Harm than Good on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (10.19.15)

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Show Highlights: -The ability of the “Boys” to control you is only dependent on your belief in that they can -The Cancer Summit is in full force; Dr. Daniels sharing some very surprising cancer numbers -Dr. Daniels explains why if you are feeling fine you need not embark on anything; you could be doing more harm than good -Reducing the A1C number without medication -Is it wise to give someone having a stroke water? -Dr. Daniels talks about the promising future of fecal implants -Addressing UTIs; Denise, from Dallas, calls in because she lives in a nursing home and gets 2 UTIs per year; Dr. Daniels gives her some good advice -Dr. Daniels talks about the scandal of the drug that went from $1 to $750 -If one’s general health is okay, would there be any benefit to using 100% pure gum spirits? Dr. Daniels advises that if there’s nothing wrong, there’s no need to fix it -Can turpentine be used in a neutralizer to help clear the lungs? Dr. Daniels does not recommend turpentine; she talks the benefits of Vick's vapor rub which has turpentine as an ingredient -Dealing with pneumonia: are extensive tests really necessary? -What can be done for recurring eczema? -Does Dr. Daniels see any conflict in taking activated charcoal with zeolite powder?Is it okay to take probiotics the same day as the pine spirits or should one wait a couple of days? -A question about someone who gets a cancer diagnosis. Could they use the AMAS test to get their own more unbiased second opinion. Dr. Daniels talks about the AMAS test -Question from a listener:I am doing your turpentine protocol for candida. I also have mercury poisoning.As I understand it, candida surrounds some of the mercury and isolates it from the body — so as the turpentine acts to eliminate the candida, it is also releasing that mercury back into my system. My question is:Do you have experience with patients who are releasing mercury (from candida) using turpentine,and if so, what are your suggestions for dealing with the mercury returning back in the system? -Can someone can eat a completely raw food diet while living in a cold climate and still be healthy? -Does Dr. Daniels typically suggest that her patients take a calcium supplement? -How does Dr. Daniels feel about taking L-glutamine for the gut? -Using small willow herb for hair loss -Question from a listener: When I have a small amount of dandruff and dry skin on my face I take fish oil and it goes away; when I stop taking the fish oil it comes back. What does this mean? -How can someone be diagnosed with cancer even before all the tests are done? Dr. Daniel digs into cancer and the diagnosis of cancer -Best method of getting rid of moles and skin tags -Dr. Daniels shares a way to rid yourself of warts using duct tape and so much more!!!!!!
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
The Modern Face of Syphilis - https://www.brighteon.com/acafa1e4-ae18-4170-b953-98a1e5de0ca3
The Modern Face of Syphilis BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2f00aa67-b563-4657-9453-f3da7465b98c