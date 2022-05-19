THE WHO PANDEMIC TREATY POWER GRAB - BEHIND THE DEEP STATE WITH ALEX NEWMAN

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Jim Fetzer
The great Alex Newman of the New American (.com) gives an incredibly good analysis of the new WHO Pandemic Treaty and why it's nothing but a NWO power grab - a destruction of national sovereignty using the Trojan Horse of pubic health. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/5b8bafe5-809f-49f5-b341-e117bbf946da