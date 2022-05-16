Biden & UN "Health" Schemes are a Massive Deep State Power Grab

Changes proposed by the Biden administration to the United Nations World Health Organization's International Health Regulations are a massive and very dangerous power grab by the Deep State, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. If successful, this would allow the WHO to intervene in a nation's affairs without even the permission of the target nation's government. At the same time, Deep State globalists behind the UN and the WHO are plotting a new "pandemic treaty" that would grant awesome new powers to the global "health" organization. Think Shanghai, but on a global scale. However, Alex points out that, from a constitutional perspective, all of these Deep State schemes are illegitimate in the United States. And opposition is growing rapidly as more and more leading voices sound the alarm. One answer being pursued by activists is nullification at the state level. Get educated and involved today!