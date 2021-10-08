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"Happy At Cern" (1st of 4 in playlist) Mandela Effect, math-magicians and magic circles
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119 views • October 08, 2021
(* Playlist links below) Have you seen the 'Happy at CERN' video the US LHC group published in November of 2014? Are they just poking fun at those who see changes in the world, which is a phenomenon known as the Mandela Effect, or is there something more to it?
We look into the symbolism and expose a magical layer, where there is a casting of a magic circle. We compare it to CERN's opera & Dance film, Symmetry. We illustrate the Occult subjects, how the mastery of time is being signaled, and how those who produced this expose themselves as students of Aleister Crowley's Book of Lies.
Is there an admission in this that those involved bear some responsibility for the Mandela Effect, for a working of science-magic that is manipulating our reality?
Playlist links:
1) "Happy At Cern" (1st of 4 in playlist) Mandela Effect, math-magicians and magic circles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b0x9P4uVBAbQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/db6e0b33-127e-488e-b730-69bb5a1ca698
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HappyAtCernMandelaEffect.mp4
2) Urgent - Insight into CERN's Time Machine "Symmetry" & The Penitent Man (2nd of 4 in playlist)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d5O218DyBOJn/
https://www.brighteon.com/1c4abbba-3832-4567-a8a5-f9bb662eda62
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/cernSymmetryPenitent.mp4
3) Decoding "Power to Turn Back Time" DirecTV ft. Jon Bon Jovi and grampy Tim (3rd of 4 in playlist)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnFPQHJaHJBR/
https://www.brighteon.com/595cedf9-0cb2-4b16-84b6-462f60819293
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TurnBackTimeDirecTVGrampyTim.mp4
4) The Power to Turn Back Time - Mandela Effect - DirecTV ft. Jon Bon Jovi (4th of 4 in playlist)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/abnlxc5kmEju/
https://www.brighteon.com/fd557aeb-e3fb-473c-8b6d-11c50b08956f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TurnBackTimeDirecTVMandela.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
We look into the symbolism and expose a magical layer, where there is a casting of a magic circle. We compare it to CERN's opera & Dance film, Symmetry. We illustrate the Occult subjects, how the mastery of time is being signaled, and how those who produced this expose themselves as students of Aleister Crowley's Book of Lies.
Is there an admission in this that those involved bear some responsibility for the Mandela Effect, for a working of science-magic that is manipulating our reality?
Playlist links:
1) "Happy At Cern" (1st of 4 in playlist) Mandela Effect, math-magicians and magic circles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b0x9P4uVBAbQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/db6e0b33-127e-488e-b730-69bb5a1ca698
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HappyAtCernMandelaEffect.mp4
2) Urgent - Insight into CERN's Time Machine "Symmetry" & The Penitent Man (2nd of 4 in playlist)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d5O218DyBOJn/
https://www.brighteon.com/1c4abbba-3832-4567-a8a5-f9bb662eda62
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/cernSymmetryPenitent.mp4
3) Decoding "Power to Turn Back Time" DirecTV ft. Jon Bon Jovi and grampy Tim (3rd of 4 in playlist)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnFPQHJaHJBR/
https://www.brighteon.com/595cedf9-0cb2-4b16-84b6-462f60819293
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TurnBackTimeDirecTVGrampyTim.mp4
4) The Power to Turn Back Time - Mandela Effect - DirecTV ft. Jon Bon Jovi (4th of 4 in playlist)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/abnlxc5kmEju/
https://www.brighteon.com/fd557aeb-e3fb-473c-8b6d-11c50b08956f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TurnBackTimeDirecTVMandela.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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