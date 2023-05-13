P.2 John Flint: To Covid mask or not to mask, that is the question in Western Australia’s health system: some chinks at long last MVI_1641-3merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fcbd2d5f-57a2-4b2e-95d4-20e40b2eb6f2

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/20b50232-38ba-4eb1-adcb-025540db9892Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

John Flint, to his credit, reports two sides of the ‘to mask or not to mask’ issue in Western Australian health settings, in this page 9 article in the Sunday Times, Western Australia, March 26th 2023 edition. However, he lets himself and the rest of us down by omitting to add a few salient points for the scientific research into mask effectiveness to examine, if only to nudge the curiosity of the reader towards objectivity and common sense. Oh, and by the way, no surprise, John Flint neglects to mention that he implicitly backed the mask-wearing enforcement all the way through the heavy-handed Covid-19 measures of the past three years.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my recollections may be faulty, my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Andrew Miller, Dr Andy Robertson, John Flint, and others, including organisations, such as WA Health, the AMA, and others.