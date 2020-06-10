How AIRBNB Cleaning Fee is Pocketed by HOSTS via HOUSE RULES TIPS and TRICKS to GOOD STAY #izreviews

YOUTUBE:SAME ON BRIGHTEON:I once stayed in a house that charged a cleaning fee and could not understand the house rules as they were several pages long. Long story short, I did not leave it as I found it, left dirty dishes did not take trash outside, did not clean out toilet bowl left dishes in the sink. Then the host wanted to charge me another 100 dollars because I did not follow house rules which had an entire binder on their own. I wasn’t also able to reach host to ask a question either, so that added to my misunderstanding thinking cleaning fee did include at least a bit of cleaning and would mitigate some of the situation. I asked what the cleaning fee that I paid for included, and I found that I was sent a checklist given to the maid which was exactly like the house rules. So I was great, the maid was supposed to do all of those things that were in the house rules. LO and behold a negative review was left by the host that doesn’t allow you to book in the future properties you want. So now I see the cleaning fee as the privilege of cleaning up after yourself fee because if that was part of house rules you don’t want to lose your privilege by getting negative feedback from host. And I also see it as a way to give extra profit to the host and make the business maintenance free to a certain extent. I just wish that it could actually be more like a hotel, you pay the cleaning fee and enjoy the vacation and not be afraid of a negative feedback not allowing you to book again making you paranoid of some house rule of not leaving a single unclean dish. HOWEVER I will clean in a future AIRBNB because you just can’t get the amazing properties otherwise. Just wanted to know what everyone else thinks of my experience coming from a guest perspective.