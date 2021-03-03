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Do Mandatory Masks and Vaccines Break the Code?
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100 views • March 03, 2021
Do Mandatory Masks and Vaccines Break the 10 Points of the Nuremburg Code?
Do Mandatory Masks and Vaccines Break the 10 Points of the Nuremburg Code?
https://thefreedomarticles.com/do-mandatory-masks-vaccines-break-10-points-nuremburg-code/
Makia Freeman is the editor of The Freedom Articles
Governments and People_ Worldwide Coronavirus Response Violates Nuremberg Code
https://www.brighteon.com/484ac1bc-a305-4b61-8e66-94b3c03ee003
Nuremberg Code PDF Source;
https://search.usa.gov/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&;;affiliate=nih_history&query=nuremberg+code&commit=Search
If you’re not familiar with the Nuremberg Code of 1947, it’s by far one of the world’s most influential documents ever created in the history of clinical and medical research.
https://avoidthemark.com/2020/04/07/coronavirus-response-violates-nuremberg-code/
The Gene Code Injection
https://www.brighteon.com/070baa87-2606-4850-ae24-ed1495e10e2b
Do Mandatory Masks and Vaccines Break the 10 Points of the Nuremburg Code?
https://thefreedomarticles.com/do-mandatory-masks-vaccines-break-10-points-nuremburg-code/
Makia Freeman is the editor of The Freedom Articles
Governments and People_ Worldwide Coronavirus Response Violates Nuremberg Code
https://www.brighteon.com/484ac1bc-a305-4b61-8e66-94b3c03ee003
Nuremberg Code PDF Source;
https://search.usa.gov/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&;;affiliate=nih_history&query=nuremberg+code&commit=Search
If you’re not familiar with the Nuremberg Code of 1947, it’s by far one of the world’s most influential documents ever created in the history of clinical and medical research.
https://avoidthemark.com/2020/04/07/coronavirus-response-violates-nuremberg-code/
The Gene Code Injection
https://www.brighteon.com/070baa87-2606-4850-ae24-ed1495e10e2b
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