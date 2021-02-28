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Interview with Dr. Madej_ The Gene Code Injection – Is This An Experiment On Humanity
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393 views • February 28, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej rejoins Kla.TV for a new powerful exposè on the risks of the currently rolled out Covid vaccines.
Since the MSM doesn’t speak about this and politicians around the world push restrictions on unvaccinated – can we really see dark totalitarian history repeat itself?
What AREN'T you being told about the vaccines? Is there anything GOOD about the vaccines? These vaccinations violate the Nuremberg Code 1947
https://www.brighteon.com/484ac1bc-a305-4b61-8e66-94b3c03ee003
Nuremberg Code PDF Source;
https://search.usa.gov/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&;affiliate=nih_history&query=nuremberg+code&commit=Search
If you’re not familiar with the Nuremberg Code of 1947, it’s by far one of the world’s most influential documents ever created in the history of clinical and medical research.
https://avoidthemark.com/2020/04/07/coronavirus-response-violates-nuremberg-code/
Since the MSM doesn’t speak about this and politicians around the world push restrictions on unvaccinated – can we really see dark totalitarian history repeat itself?
What AREN'T you being told about the vaccines? Is there anything GOOD about the vaccines? These vaccinations violate the Nuremberg Code 1947
https://www.brighteon.com/484ac1bc-a305-4b61-8e66-94b3c03ee003
Nuremberg Code PDF Source;
https://search.usa.gov/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&;affiliate=nih_history&query=nuremberg+code&commit=Search
If you’re not familiar with the Nuremberg Code of 1947, it’s by far one of the world’s most influential documents ever created in the history of clinical and medical research.
https://avoidthemark.com/2020/04/07/coronavirus-response-violates-nuremberg-code/
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