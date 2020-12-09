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Doctor arrested during live streaming
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156 views • December 09, 2020
When Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon besieged and then captured Jerusalem he took the infirm weak from this city (that could not flee on foot) and led them into captivity into Babylon. The captives went on the write the unholy Talmud when in exile and were later allowed back into Jerusalem seventy years later they then called themselves Jews.
Mamzer The True Meaning Of Biblical Bastard..HYBRIDS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_Td-YYpJJA&;list=LL&index=22&t=8s
Mamzer The True Meaning Of Biblical Bastard..HYBRIDS
Europeans Are The "Lost" Tribes Of Israel - A Rare Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;list=LL&index=1&t=1264s
If Your Doctor Insists Vaccines Are Safe, Have Them Sign This Form
https://nofakenews.net/2016/03/26/if-your-doctor-insists-vaccines-are-safe-have-them-sign-this-form/
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
Mamzer The True Meaning Of Biblical Bastard..HYBRIDS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_Td-YYpJJA&;list=LL&index=22&t=8s
Mamzer The True Meaning Of Biblical Bastard..HYBRIDS
Europeans Are The "Lost" Tribes Of Israel - A Rare Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;list=LL&index=1&t=1264s
If Your Doctor Insists Vaccines Are Safe, Have Them Sign This Form
https://nofakenews.net/2016/03/26/if-your-doctor-insists-vaccines-are-safe-have-them-sign-this-form/
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
Keywords
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