Horrors of COVID-19 “Vaccine” Friar Alexis Bugnolo

THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN BANNED EVERYWHEREPure blood, sane, unvaccinated people - PREPAREWhat do you think? Religious or not this is a must listen. Let us hope he is wrong.A Prescient Message from Alexis Bugnolo Be awareThose making the vaccines know these vaccines will kill you, they know science, they’re not stupid. When you spend billions of dollars to build a factory to produce vaccines you have enough scientists to know that antibody priming will kill you. And we have to face the reality what’s going on…that this is the intention. The intention is to exterminate humanity.Somewhere around nearly two billion people I hear it say have been vaccinated.Now according to Montagnier, anyone who has taken these vaccines that prime your immune system to react excessively the next time you run into acoronavirus. These all will be dead in two years and in the next two years we will see two billion people die on earth.If you’re in a state like some of my relatives where 85% of the people are vaccinated everyone on your street will be dead except you whohaven’t taken it, and the others who haven’t taken it. And as an anthropologist I feel strongly motivated to tell you also as a Friar that you now have to start preparing yourself spiritually for this because some people are going to be so shocked by it, that they are going to lose their minds.They’re going to lose their faith. They’re going to ask - where is God? And why did God not prevent it?But you know when a man throws himself off a cliff is God obliged to stop the laws of gravity? To prevent him from dying from it?ANYONE with a brain had enough time to examinethe scamdemic and see that it was false.As Christians we’re obliged to test everything to see if it is true or not and hold fast only to what is good.If in a year you didn’t practice that and you went and ran off to get the jab so that you could go travelling or not get offended or do something like thatyou’re an idiot and you’re a coward. And you don’t live according to the truth. The truth you can’t ignore if you are a person who isobjective and looks at hey he has a Nobel award in science. He says so, all the experiences with coronaviruses say so.And therefore the conclusion seems almost certain. And we are living now in like the summer of 1914 before the first world war broke out.No one had an idea that in the next 3 or 4 years 20 million people would be killed in Europe There was a summer in which people still enjoyedtravelling around Europe in peace. And this is the summer they’ve given to deceive you that is why almost all the controls are disappearingin the northern hemisphere. Because they want you to think there is nothing wrong. Because they know you are going to die as soon asyou get the coronavirus.Now, if you haven’t been vaccinated, this is not going to happen to you. However, if a third of the people in the world die in one year or in one winter or two winters there is going to be serious disruptions of the economy, national security and your neighborhood.First of all there aren’t enough ambulances to take away the dead, there’s not enough morticians to to take away the dead. Most of these people have taken the vax and they too will be dead. So as Christians we have to step forward I think and fill the breech in the gap.You should, I recommend everyone to buy a hazmat suit.Because it is highly likely that you will be asked to help carry the dead to the grave.mirrored from: