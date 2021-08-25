Horrors of COVID-19 “Vaccine” Friar Alexis Bugnolo



THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN BANNED EVERYWHERE



What do you think? Religious or not this is a must listen. Let us hope he is wrong.\

A Prescient Message from Alexis Bugnolo Be aware

Those making the vaccines know these vaccines will kill you, they know science, they’re not stupid

When you spend billions of dollars to build a factory to produce vaccines you have enough scientists

to know that antibody priming will kill you.

And we have to face the reality what’s going on…

that this is the intention.

The intention is to exterminate humanity

somewhere around nearly two billion people

I hear it say have been vaccinated.

Now according to Montagnier, anyone who has

taken these vaccines that prime your immune system to react excessively the next time you run into a

coronavirus…

These all will be dead in two years, in the next two

years we will see two billion people die on earth.

If you’re in a state like some of my relatives where

85% of the people are vaccinated

everyone on your street will be dead except you who

haven’t taken it, and the others who haven’t taken it.

And as an anthropologist I feel strongly motivated

to tell you also as a Friar that you now have to start

preparing yourself spiritually for this.

because some people are going to be so shocked by it,

that they are going to lose their minds.

They’re going to lose their faith. They’re going to ask

where is God?

And why did God not prevent it?

But you know when a man throws himself off a cliff

is God obliged to stop the laws of gravity?

To prevent him from dying from it?

Anyone with a brain had enough time to examine

the scamdemic and see that it was false.

As Christians we’re obliged to test everything to see

if it is true or not and hold fast only to what is good.

If in a year you didn’t practice that and you went and

ran off to get the jab so that you could go travelling

or not get offended or do something like that

you’re an idiot and you’re a coward. And you don’t live

according to the truth.

The truth you can’t ignore if you are a person who is

objective and looks at hey he has a Nobel award in

science. He says so, all the experiences with

coronaviruses say so.



And therefore the conclusion seems almost certain.

And we are living now in like the summer of 1914

before the first world war broke out.

No one had an idea that in the next 3 or 4 years

20 million people would be killed in Europe

There was a summer in which people still enjoyed

travelling around Europe in peace.

And this is the summer they’ve given to deceive you

that is why almost all the controls are disappearing

in the northern hemisphere. Because they want you

to think there is nothing wrong.

because they know you are going to die as soon as

you get the coronavirus.

Now, if you haven’t been vaccinated, this is not

going to happen to you. However,

if a third of the people in the world die in one year

or in one winter or two winters

there is going to be serious disruptions of the

economy, national security and your neighborhood

First of all there aren’t enough ambulances to take

away the dead, there’s not enough morticians to

to take away the dead. Most of these people have taken

the vax and they too will be dead

So as Christians we have to step forward I think

and fill the breech in the gap.

You should, I recommend everyone to buy a hazmat

suit.

Because it is highly likely that you will be asked to

help carry the dead to the grave.



FAIR USE:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.