Wellness Superheroes | Mold, Microbes & Men's Mental Health w/ Kez Legend

In this episode, Kerrie ‘Kez Legend’ Gleeson shares with us her wealth of understanding and knowledge on mold & microbe proliferation and ways to mitigate it naturally, and also gives insight into the frequency of emotions and the carnage she’s seeing first hand due to the mental health struggle for the men in the community.
Kez is a retired ICU nurse and educator (Annie is a former protege) of over 40 years, now bioresonance trained using frequency to spread wellness in Victoria, Australia
