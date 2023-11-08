Wellness Superheroes

Annie & Jodi are ecstatic to have Dr Bryan Ardis on the show. In this episode, we deep dive on all the things from the last 4 years.

In this episode, Dr Ardis deep dives into Remdesivir, SARS-CoV2, vaccines, venom, long covid, and nicotine.

We hope you’ll enjoy this very important, life-saving episode and share far and wide!

