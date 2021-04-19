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Dr. Tenpenny Interviews Dr. Lee Merritt - The Medical Industry Has Now Been Weaponized.
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215 views • April 19, 2021
Credit to Dr. Tenpenny
Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness and has been certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.
She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the fourth-generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other, with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle.
Today, we discussed her perspectives on COVID, the uselessness of masks (from a surgeon's perspective!), the fraud of the PCR testing, the interesting perspective that nearly 90% of people with serious COVID infection are type-A blood type, the importance of vitamin D and so much more! We packed a ton of information into this hour.
Source: https://rumble.com/vftrp1-dr-tenpenny-and-dr.-lee-merritt-april-17-2021.html
Morgellons (Nano-Worms) In The Basic Blue Surgical Face Masks__ Emotional Damning Evidence To Date
https://www.brighteon.com/351f3ec8-1f77-4de3-b78f-69fefaae0589
Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness and has been certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.
She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the fourth-generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other, with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle.
Today, we discussed her perspectives on COVID, the uselessness of masks (from a surgeon's perspective!), the fraud of the PCR testing, the interesting perspective that nearly 90% of people with serious COVID infection are type-A blood type, the importance of vitamin D and so much more! We packed a ton of information into this hour.
Source: https://rumble.com/vftrp1-dr-tenpenny-and-dr.-lee-merritt-april-17-2021.html
Morgellons (Nano-Worms) In The Basic Blue Surgical Face Masks__ Emotional Damning Evidence To Date
https://www.brighteon.com/351f3ec8-1f77-4de3-b78f-69fefaae0589
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