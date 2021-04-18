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Morgellons (Nano-Worms) In The Basic Blue Surgical Face Masks__ Emotional Damning Evidence To Date
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213 views • April 18, 2021
Morgellons are targeted filamentous bacteriophages as therapeutic agents. A bacteriophage, or phage for short, is a virus that infects bacteria.
Dr T joins 'Not On The Beeb' again to share with us her research into claims that face masks are infested with parasitic worms.(morgellons)
It does not seem to be good news...
To all with access to pro equipment, we are looking for replication of Dr T's evidence.
www.NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk/contact
Please consider supporting our work here: www.NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk/donate
Dr T joins 'Not On The Beeb' again to share with us her research into claims that face masks are infested with parasitic worms.(morgellons)
It does not seem to be good news...
To all with access to pro equipment, we are looking for replication of Dr T's evidence.
www.NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk/contact
Please consider supporting our work here: www.NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk/donate
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