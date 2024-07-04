© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - Corporations Are Egregores | Third Eye Drops" -- an interesting esoteric perspective about corporations.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Third Eye Drops
Hashtags: #corporations #esoteric #spiritual #power #control
Metatags Space Separated: corporations esoteric spiritual power control
Metatags Comma Separated: corporations, esoteric, spiritual, power, control
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w45gPirTjIii/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1655724723658559500?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---Corporations-Are-Egregores---Third-Eye-Drops---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v55kz7t-psec-2024-corporations-are-egregores-third-eye-drops-432hz-hd-720p.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d9f829fc-a131-4e3c-b2be-b701eee3b69d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/SZLOxtLWOrfNL11
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=e2da93683eb4b764c3caa21ee816f75f16e34f03e32b968749b593da654266dc&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#