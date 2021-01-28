© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kary Mullis - PCR Inventor - Fauci Is A Liar With An Agenda [hd 720p]
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
343 views • January 28, 2021
Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR, explains exactly what he thinks of Anthony Fauci and the entire medical industry.
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8tGydsDIQW3b/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1201375499314180096?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Kary-Mullis---PCR-Inventor---Fauci-Is-A-Liar-With-An-Agenda--hd-720p-:3?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdc8vx-kary-mullis-pcr-inventor-fauci-is-a-liar-with-an-agenda-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/5xXi2Nl?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d997fc33-1424-4568-acb4-4f9ed13eaf1d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/kary-mullis-pcr-inventor-fauci-is-a-liar-with-a-agenda-hd-720p_kw9Pk4mjlegN3Be.html
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8tGydsDIQW3b/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1201375499314180096?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Kary-Mullis---PCR-Inventor---Fauci-Is-A-Liar-With-An-Agenda--hd-720p-:3?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdc8vx-kary-mullis-pcr-inventor-fauci-is-a-liar-with-an-agenda-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/5xXi2Nl?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d997fc33-1424-4568-acb4-4f9ed13eaf1d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/kary-mullis-pcr-inventor-fauci-is-a-liar-with-a-agenda-hd-720p_kw9Pk4mjlegN3Be.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.