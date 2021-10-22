© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scalar Plandemic Attacks/Higher Self: Klanmother Nurse Karen MacDonald, Sandy Glaze, Andra Forbes
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 22, 2021
Scalar Plandemic Attacks/Higher Self: Klanmother Nurse Karen MacDonald, Sandy Glaze, Andra Forbes
WATCH AT TRUETUBE: https://www.brighteon.com/d9735d84-9509-4c36-aad0-02c6b4d27d40
WATCH ON FACEBOOK:
https://www.facebook.com/104101008486040/videos/1658434627684569
TRUETUBE.INFO https://exopolitics.blogs.com/truetube/2021/10/scalar-plandemic-attackshigher-self-healing-7-mins-klanmother-nurse-karen-macdonald-sandy-glaze-andr.html
WATCH AT TRUETUBE: https://www.brighteon.com/d9735d84-9509-4c36-aad0-02c6b4d27d40
WATCH ON FACEBOOK:
https://www.facebook.com/104101008486040/videos/1658434627684569
TRUETUBE.INFO https://exopolitics.blogs.com/truetube/2021/10/scalar-plandemic-attackshigher-self-healing-7-mins-klanmother-nurse-karen-macdonald-sandy-glaze-andr.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.