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-=📡🄻🄸🅅🄴📡=- 📺 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐩𝐬𝐞! 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨 𝐂𝐳𝐚𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬 (TruNews Streamcast 1080p Feed)
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44 views • December 11, 2019
Watch the latest show daily at: http://trnws.com
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Repocalypse! Former Fed Repo Czar Warns Possible Banking Crisis Within Days
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWagu6Te-dM
https://www.brighteon.com/d938f026-d418-4a3d-bfda-91f936802917
Today on TruNews we discuss the trillion dollar repurchase agreement crisis placing the U.S. economy potentially days away from a crippling crash at Christmas. We address the statements by repo founding father Zoltan Pozsar and the predictions of Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, that a new world order is emerging from this financial malfeasance, and China has already won the trade, capital, and tech war for control of the next century. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 12/10/19
Repocalypse! Former Fed Repo Czar Warns Possible Banking Crisis Within Days
#TruNews #Banned #ChristmasCrash #NewWorldOrder #EconomicWar
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/X6H6Fkz5
http://dir.trune.ws/s/snrox8a
FTP Archive:
ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Streamcast/Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-10-repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-10-repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days/trunews-2019-12-10-repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-10-repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days
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TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
TruNews, censored, shadowbanned, Zionist, Zionism, Jew Coup, Jewish Conspiracy, Jewish Plot, Jewish Crimes, Israeli Crimes, trillion dollar, repurchase agreement, crisis, US economy, economic, crash, economy, Christmas, Zoltan Pozsar, Ray Dalio, hedge funds, New World Order, financial, China, trade war, capital war, tech war, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, prayer, praying, Christianity, repentance, revival, restoration, salvation, eternity, heaven, hell, God, Jesus, Jesus Christ, Savior, Messiah, Final Day, final day book, TruNews censored, globalism, armageddon
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
Repocalypse! Former Fed Repo Czar Warns Possible Banking Crisis Within Days
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWagu6Te-dM
https://www.brighteon.com/d938f026-d418-4a3d-bfda-91f936802917
Today on TruNews we discuss the trillion dollar repurchase agreement crisis placing the U.S. economy potentially days away from a crippling crash at Christmas. We address the statements by repo founding father Zoltan Pozsar and the predictions of Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, that a new world order is emerging from this financial malfeasance, and China has already won the trade, capital, and tech war for control of the next century. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 12/10/19
Repocalypse! Former Fed Repo Czar Warns Possible Banking Crisis Within Days
#TruNews #Banned #ChristmasCrash #NewWorldOrder #EconomicWar
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/X6H6Fkz5
http://dir.trune.ws/s/snrox8a
FTP Archive:
ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Streamcast/Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-10-repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-10-repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days/trunews-2019-12-10-repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-10-repocalypse-former-fed-repo-czar-warns-possible-banking-crisis-within-days
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
TruNews, censored, shadowbanned, Zionist, Zionism, Jew Coup, Jewish Conspiracy, Jewish Plot, Jewish Crimes, Israeli Crimes, trillion dollar, repurchase agreement, crisis, US economy, economic, crash, economy, Christmas, Zoltan Pozsar, Ray Dalio, hedge funds, New World Order, financial, China, trade war, capital war, tech war, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, prayer, praying, Christianity, repentance, revival, restoration, salvation, eternity, heaven, hell, God, Jesus, Jesus Christ, Savior, Messiah, Final Day, final day book, TruNews censored, globalism, armageddon
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