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Arizona Voters Get Election Official To Admit Sharpies Will Impact The Vote
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3347 views • November 05, 2020
Arizona Voters Get Election Official To Admit
Sharpies Will Impact The Vote. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/d8ff16b4-0c0a-4a99-92c5-8896bb1e88ba Published on Nov 5, 2020 #Sharpiegate
Sharpies Will Impact The Vote. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/d8ff16b4-0c0a-4a99-92c5-8896bb1e88ba Published on Nov 5, 2020 #Sharpiegate
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