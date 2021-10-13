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Peace - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 27
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43 views • October 13, 2021
We are at war. Peace is not the absence of war. Peace as the vast tranquility, harmony and quiet beauty of soul. True Peace begins inside. Giving up anger, pride and freeing ourselves from worldly bondage.
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