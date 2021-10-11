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Earth - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 28
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31 views • October 11, 2021
Is the earth a body upon which we as a species live as cells? Environmental problems as systemic feedback signals, indicating that on the cellular level there is some imbalance and dis-ease. Nature has her own immune system. Do we face an immune reaction? What can we do in transitional time?
To watch the next video about Body click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/b64bc474-6438-468b-8910-fe08c641e849
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
To watch the next video about Body click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/b64bc474-6438-468b-8910-fe08c641e849
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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