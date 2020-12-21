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Children - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 9
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42 views • December 21, 2020
Acknowledging which state the collective and its children are in.
Children are revolutionising our world.
Healing of hurt Children. Redefining the relationship between Parent and Child. Cleaning of children’s physiology. Upheaval of the educational system.
What should Children do with their time? Revolution in the Lifestyle of Children. Child as a wise Being in a developing body. New Children are awakening. How can we interact with new Children? The newborn are here to move us to a new humanity.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/74ca059d-855f-4c74-ac90-699f566da1c2
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
Children are revolutionising our world.
Healing of hurt Children. Redefining the relationship between Parent and Child. Cleaning of children’s physiology. Upheaval of the educational system.
What should Children do with their time? Revolution in the Lifestyle of Children. Child as a wise Being in a developing body. New Children are awakening. How can we interact with new Children? The newborn are here to move us to a new humanity.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/74ca059d-855f-4c74-ac90-699f566da1c2
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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