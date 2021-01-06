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Sustainability - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 10
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72 views • January 06, 2021
The Definitions and Trends of Sustainable Development of Humanity are distorted
Their achievability is not feasible in our current environment
Sustainability is a Reward for conscious Living.
Letting go of our old lifestyle, discarding all feelings of lack and for a while, giving everything a rest.
The key is self actualisation.
First Steps of The Manual of the new sustainability for the transitional time are possible through the Cooperation of all beings and the application of the best technologies (also the hidden ones).
The main aspects of sustainable living are in fact the reason for, and content of the entire manual for the new humanity.
How we navigate this time depends on our abilities to take the steps to a new humanity.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/55369104-7043-448c-89d4-0ea5ebc6f466
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
Their achievability is not feasible in our current environment
Sustainability is a Reward for conscious Living.
Letting go of our old lifestyle, discarding all feelings of lack and for a while, giving everything a rest.
The key is self actualisation.
First Steps of The Manual of the new sustainability for the transitional time are possible through the Cooperation of all beings and the application of the best technologies (also the hidden ones).
The main aspects of sustainable living are in fact the reason for, and content of the entire manual for the new humanity.
How we navigate this time depends on our abilities to take the steps to a new humanity.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/55369104-7043-448c-89d4-0ea5ebc6f466
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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