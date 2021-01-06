Sustainability - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 10

The Definitions and Trends of Sustainable Development of Humanity are distortedTheir achievability is not feasible in our current environmentSustainability is a Reward for conscious Living.Letting go of our old lifestyle, discarding all feelings of lack and for a while, giving everything a rest.The key is self actualisation.First Steps of The Manual of the new sustainability for the transitional time are possible through the Cooperation of all beings and the application of the best technologies (also the hidden ones).The main aspects of sustainable living are in fact the reason for, and content of the entire manual for the new humanity.How we navigate this time depends on our abilities to take the steps to a new humanity.To watch the next video click the link:For all current videos in the series check my channel: