Land and Territory - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 11

Territorial disputes are a major cause of war. It is often behind a curtain and hidden, under created agendas. Possession of natural resources or just a power driven obsession of a few individuals? Territory is understood as the right of peoples, whereby land as the right of individuals. What is wrong on this setting?Rather than attachment to ownership and identification with the local borders, we need to “make use” of the connection with the land and “meet” in areas, based on the same interests, intentions and goals. What would it take? A preparation for this Change of setting. The Manual of land and territories for the new humanity. We aspire to a world that provides land, housing and nourishment for all, when we evolve in to the new conscious awareness.To watch the next video click the link:For all current videos in the series check my channel: