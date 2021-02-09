© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feelings - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 12
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • February 09, 2021
Emotions versus feelings. Journey of the hero. How feelings can be a fuel for your transformation. Influence on your decisions through manipulation of your feelings. Darkness extending its veils, while the Light is inevitably coming.
What you can do practically in transformational times? To cultivate Compassion is the key for this time. What states the manual for the new humanity for the transitional time. You are closer to the awesomeness of simply being alive.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/e2abc8e1-deff-4900-a7b7-e04b1b49fa65
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
What you can do practically in transformational times? To cultivate Compassion is the key for this time. What states the manual for the new humanity for the transitional time. You are closer to the awesomeness of simply being alive.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/e2abc8e1-deff-4900-a7b7-e04b1b49fa65
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.