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“US Hit By Massive Cyber Attack Of ‘NIGHTMARE PROPORTIONS’
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368 views • December 18, 2020
“US Hit By Massive Cyber Attack Of ‘NIGHTMARE PROPORTIONS’ – US in Grave, Grave Danger!” — Cyber Expert Morgan Wright Reveals Frightening Extent of Latest Cyber Attack
Former Senior State Department Advisor and Cybersecurity Expert Morgan Wright was on Lou Dobbs last night. He discussed the cyberattack that was recently perpetrated on the American people.
Wright insists this was like a prelude to war!
Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright was on Lou Dobbs last night and discussed the recent cyber attack that hit the US which is likely the biggest attack in US history. Hackers inserted malware into SolarWinds software updates, which impact thousands of companies in the US. Many companies, including the industrial-military complex companies, were impacted when the culprits unleashed their attack.
Lou Dobbs said he doesn’t remember the cyber community ever saying an attack was of “grave, grave danger” and that the Department of Homeland Security has no capacity to stop it.
Youtube has censored this video. Available here on Brighteon! Truth matters!
Deep State's grubby fingerprints all over this folks!
Power Grid / Banking/Swift next. UN Digital Currency (Cashless from 01/01/21)
The WEF's proclaimed Cyberpandemic has begun: defense, power, water, finance, and our supply chain are all vulnerable to massive disruptions after FireEye & SolarWind have unleashed weapons of mass digital destruction AND unlocked the back doors of governments, militaries, and nearly the entire Fortune 500. Christian breaks it down, and asks: "Who stands to benefits from this Cyberpandemic?" in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
https://www.brighteon.com/2a17b448-e042-4edc-8222-caf426804652
https://www.brighteon.com/d661d243-3bf7-401e-aa9a-9f8b71d82278
The Next Big Event You Need To Prepare For! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBwUQlHus7I
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/15/the-cyberpandemic-has-begun-solarwinds-fireeye-anything-can-happen-now/
Former Senior State Department Advisor and Cybersecurity Expert Morgan Wright was on Lou Dobbs last night. He discussed the cyberattack that was recently perpetrated on the American people.
Wright insists this was like a prelude to war!
Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright was on Lou Dobbs last night and discussed the recent cyber attack that hit the US which is likely the biggest attack in US history. Hackers inserted malware into SolarWinds software updates, which impact thousands of companies in the US. Many companies, including the industrial-military complex companies, were impacted when the culprits unleashed their attack.
Lou Dobbs said he doesn’t remember the cyber community ever saying an attack was of “grave, grave danger” and that the Department of Homeland Security has no capacity to stop it.
Youtube has censored this video. Available here on Brighteon! Truth matters!
Deep State's grubby fingerprints all over this folks!
Power Grid / Banking/Swift next. UN Digital Currency (Cashless from 01/01/21)
The WEF's proclaimed Cyberpandemic has begun: defense, power, water, finance, and our supply chain are all vulnerable to massive disruptions after FireEye & SolarWind have unleashed weapons of mass digital destruction AND unlocked the back doors of governments, militaries, and nearly the entire Fortune 500. Christian breaks it down, and asks: "Who stands to benefits from this Cyberpandemic?" in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
https://www.brighteon.com/2a17b448-e042-4edc-8222-caf426804652
https://www.brighteon.com/d661d243-3bf7-401e-aa9a-9f8b71d82278
The Next Big Event You Need To Prepare For! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBwUQlHus7I
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/15/the-cyberpandemic-has-begun-solarwinds-fireeye-anything-can-happen-now/
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